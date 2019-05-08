NAMPA, Idaho — Two World War II-era aircraft arrived at the Nampa Airport on Monday afternoon. The B-17 and B-25 will both be at the airport until Sunday night.

Virginia Coburn's husband is very familiar with the B-17 thanks to her husband flying one during World War II.

"It just thrills my heart to see these planes come in and know that my husband had flown it," she said.

Seeing the aircraft land at the airport was an emotional experience for Coburn.

"Oh, it's kinda heartbreaking but wonderful to think that he flew 30 missions over Germany in this big plane and came home safely," she said. "And all the young men that he lost in his crew and he was one of the ones that the Lord brought safely back home."

People can get an up-close look at how these plans were built and they were flown. Ground tickets are $15 and $25 for a family of four.

To get a ride inside in either of the planes, those tickets are $325 and will happen Friday through Sunday.

RELATED: WWII pilot's daughter surprised him with ride in B-17 plane for 90th birthday