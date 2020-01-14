EMMETT, Idaho — Two middle schoolers were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while walking to school in Emmett Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at 4th Street and South Johns Avenue, two blocks from Emmett Junior High School.

According to the Emmett Independent School District, the driver did not see the two boys in time, and slid into them.

Emergency responders arrived quickly on scene, as did school administrators and district superintendent Craig Woods.

One child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to school officials; the other was picked up by his father and driven to the hospital. Both boys are expected to be OK, according to the district.

“We are grateful there were no serious injuries and thankful for the quick response by Mr. Winegar and Mrs. Kastler, as well as emergency crews, including the Emmett Police Department," Woods said in a statement.

The school district is urging drivers to remember to slow down on icy streets, and keep an eye out for students and other pedestrians.

