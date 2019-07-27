BOISE, Idaho — Two people who were riding e-scooters were injured after falling into a hole near Freak Alley, by 8th and Idaho streets, in downtown Boise.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials did not release details on how seriously injured the two people are or any details about them.

The size of the hole that they fell into is unknown.

The Boise Fire Department is now on scene and placing signage up in order to let people know about the hole, according to Ada County Dispatch

It is unknown if it was two people riding two e-scooters or they riding one together.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.