2 people rescued after roof collapses at Lava Hot Springs bar

Two people trapped were rescued after the roof collapsed at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Wednesday. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — Two people trapped inside were rescued Wednesday after the roof collapsed at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are searching to confirm whether other people are trapped inside. The sheriff's office said the original call around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday came from someone trapped inside the building.

One woman with minor injuries was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said an apartment complex next to Blue Moon Bar and Grill was evacuated following the roof collapse. The building is located at 89 South 1st Street Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs.

Deputies ask the public to avoid the area as they respond to ensure "the area is safe." Other agencies on scene Wednesday include the Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot... Posted by Bannock County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

