GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) - Two people are missing in separate incidents in Idaho's largest county.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Connie Johnson, a Nezperce resident who was working as the cook at a hunting camp in the Fog Mountain area, was reported missing on Friday.

The last time anyone communicated with Johnson was on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. When other members of her party arrived Friday, they found no sign of the woman or her dog, Ace.

Searchers were unable to find any tracks.

A 27-year-old Maryland man, Terrence Woods, was also reported missing on Friday after he became separated from the film crew he was working with. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says Woods was last seen near the Penman Mine in the Orogrande area.

Searchers with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the Clearwater County Dog Team, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Air Force and Back County Rescue Helicopter are assisting in the searches.

The sheriff's office says another man from Tacoma, Washington who was traveling to Elk City, Idaho but was overdue has been safely located.

Anyone with information about Johnson or Woods is asked to contact Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100.

