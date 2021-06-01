2 men killed in crash near Richfield

Two men died and a woman was hurt in a major crash on US-26 Sunday.

RICHFIELD, IDAHO, Idaho — Two men died and a woman was hurt in a major crash north of Richfield on Sunday.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 26.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Bradley J. Schepper was headed west when he lost control of his car. The car veered off the road and crashed, killing Schepper.

One of the passengers, 26-year-old Daniel Steece of Caldwell, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he also died. The other passenger, 19-year-old Julia Kastner of Twin Falls, was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Kastner's current condition is unknown.