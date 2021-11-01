2 killed in small jet crash on Oregon tribal reservation

Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board.

Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation.

Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site.

