WENDELL, Idaho — Two people died Monday afternoon at the scene of a head-on crash involving a semi, police said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on State Highway 46 between Wendell and Gooding.

According to Idaho State Police, 87-year-old Melvin Brooks drove over the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming semi hauling a milk tanker.

Brooks and his passenger, 87-year-old Nacoma Brooks both died at the scene.

The semi driver was not seriously injured.

The highway was blocked for more than four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.