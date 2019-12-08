BRUNEAU, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 78 near Bruneau.

Police say the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday at milepost 85.

The crash happened when 26-year-old Michael T. Richardson was driving a 2007 Dodge Dakota westbound and attempted to turn onto a dirt road when a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Terry L. Willden, 61, of Seymour, TX, crashed into him, according to police.

Willden was taken by an air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Richardson was taken to St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home, police say.

Officials did not release the current status of Willden or Richardson.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked for about two hours.

TRENDING: Here's what the Treasure Valley can learn about light rails from Portland and Salt Lake City