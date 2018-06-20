BOISE -- Two men were taken to local hospitals after a serious wreck on Idaho 21 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, just east of South Surprise Way, and blocked the highway for several hours.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Taber J. Herrera of Nampa was headed north near the Warm Springs Bridge when he drove across the centerline. Herrera's red Subaru Legacy collided with a southbound F-150 pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Zachary N. Renslow of Boise.

Both drivers were hurt in the crash, police say. Herrera was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, while Renslow was driven to St Luke's Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

Herrera was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, according to a Saint Alphonsus spokesman. Renslow's condition was not immediately available.

Idaho 21 was shut down in both directions until about 10:45 a.m. Both damaged vehicles have been towed from the scene.

ISP has asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Idaho State Police Regional Communications Center at 208-846-7500.

