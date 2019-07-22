STANLEY, Idaho — Two fires that are raging along Highway 21, south of Stanley, have forced the highway to be closed down from milepost 113 to 120.

The Cayon Fire is burning right along Highway 21 and has burned over 300 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire's containment was last reported as 18% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire was started at about 5 p.m. on July 14, near the Bull Trout Campground, 14 miles west of Stanley. Over 202 firefighters are battling the wildfire.

The second fire, the Vader Fire, has burned over 400 acres and is only 5% contained, as of Sunday afternoon. The fire is about 14 miles northwest of Stanley and was started Friday afternoon.

The cause of the Vader Fire in under investigation.

The Idaho Transportation Department's road reports does not say when the highway is expected to reopen.