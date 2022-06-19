19th annual downtown Boise Father's Day Car Show returns

The show, which is free to attend, celebrates both past and future transportation while also celebrating the father figure in your life.

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Father's Day Car Show kicked off this morning in downtown Boise and will run until 3:30 this afternoon.

The show, which is free for the public to attend, celebrates both past and future transportation and each car's unique history, while also celebrating the father figure in your life. Dozens of classic cars dating back decades and a wide variety of today's most modern electric vehicles are all being featured at the car show.

Attendees can treat their fathers to brunch at one of the many food options in Boise's lively downtown before browsing the wide display of classic and electric vehicles.

The show is being held along Jefferson Street, in front of the Idaho Capitol building. For more information, visit downtown Boise's website; an awards ceremony will also be held at 2:45 p.m.

"City Go's mission is to support sustainable transportation in all forms from busing to biking, vanpooling, carpooling and more." Wayne Rysavy, Ph.D., Communications Manager, City Go & Valley Regional Transit, said. "Being part of the Father's Day Car Show is particularly exciting because of our partnership with DBA, which continually supports our work, and because we're supporting an event where we see shifts toward more sustainable means of transportation."

Partners and supporters of this year's car show include Bronco Motors, Bittercreek Alehouse, PARKBOI, City of Boise, Radio Boise, and Treasure Valley Clean Cities.

