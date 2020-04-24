19-year-old woman killed in head-on crash near Marsing

Idaho State Police say Highway 95 was blocked for around 6.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

MARSING, Idaho — A 19-year-old Nevada woman was killed in a head-on crash just south of Marsing Thursday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Kaitlyn Torres of Eureka, Nevada, was southbound on US 95 when her 2017 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and collided with a 2017 Freightliner tractor hauling a semi-trailer driven by Robert Pierce, 62, of Fernley, Nevada.

Police responded to the crash scene at milepost 11, south of Marsing, at 9:46 p.m.

Torres died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Pierce was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. His condition has not been released.

