x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

19-year-old woman killed in head-on crash near Marsing

Idaho State Police say Highway 95 was blocked for around 6.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car.

MARSING, Idaho — A 19-year-old Nevada woman was killed in a head-on crash just south of Marsing Thursday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Kaitlyn Torres of Eureka, Nevada, was southbound on US 95 when her 2017 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and collided with a 2017 Freightliner tractor hauling a semi-trailer driven by Robert Pierce, 62, of Fernley, Nevada.

Police responded to the crash scene at milepost 11, south of Marsing, at 9:46 p.m.

Torres died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Pierce was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. His condition has not been released. 

The highway was blocked for around 6.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

RELATED: ITD ends highway radio system due to high costs, lack of use

RELATED: Police arrest Boise man for hit and run crash that struck couple

RELATED: Boise man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

RELATED: Meridian woman drives pickup truck into garage after collision with two parked vehicles