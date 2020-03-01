BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified a 17-year-old boy that was killed in a car crash near the intersection of Cartwright Road and Pierce Park Lane in Boise.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, when the teen lost control of his 1993 Honda Del Sol, and spun into Cartwright Road when another crashed into him on the driver's side of the vehicle, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the car that struck the Del Sol was a Honda Pilot, which was driven by a 74-year-old man. A 73-year-old woman was a passenger in the Pilot.

The force of the collision sent both cars off the road, severely damaging both cars, according to police.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after. The 74-year-old man and 73-year-old woman were also transported to the hospital, but were both treated and released.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash but police said no charges or citations have been issued.

RELATED: 21-year-old Nampa woman killed in wreck

RELATED: 1 airlifted to hospital after collision in Canyon County