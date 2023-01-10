12-year-old Boise girl to talk with congressmen about experience with Type 1 diabetes

Charlotte Swenson will be representing Idaho at the JDRF Children's Congress in Washington D.C. to help emphasize the importance of Type 1 diabetes research.

BOISE, Idaho — Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that about 244,000 American children and adolescents have, according to the American Diabetes Association.

To help fund research to find a cure, children from across the country will meet with congressmen and state representatives next week to talk about what it's like to live with Type 1 diabetes.

12-year-old Charlotte Swenson from Boise will be representing the state of Idaho at the JDRF Children's Congress to help emphasize the importance of Type 1 diabetes research.

Type 1 diabetes is something that Charlotte is all too familiar with, she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease when she was 5 years old.

"It's a lot harder to live with Type 1 diabetes," Charlotte said. "Because I see my brothers eat and when I can't eat, I'm like, 'oh, okay. Go ahead.' So, yeah, it's just hard to stay out of games when my blood sugar's low, and have to take a break for a long time."

Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease and a chronic condition where the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

"So, you are born with it," Charlotte said. "Babies and adults can get it, and it's where your body does not make insulin, and your blood sugar goes up and down like a roller coaster."

Next week, Charlotte will be in the nation's capitol to talk to congressmen and state representatives about what it's like to live with Type 1 diabetes. She'll be going with the JDRF nonprofit.

"Its goal is to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes," Charlotte said. "And until they can find a cure, they teach people about what it's like to have Type 1 diabetes and fund research for a cure."

Charlotte will be the Idaho delegate at the JDRF Children's Congress.

She, alongside kids from across the country, will speak with state representatives and congressmen to discuss the importance of furthering research for Type 1 diabetes, and raise support for the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program.

"Basically, the Special Diabetes Program helps prevent, treat and cure Type 1 diabetes, and I will be asking them to renew the fund to help do that," Charlotte said.

Because at the end of the day, Charlotte knows what an impact that funding can have – and she has a mission:

"To make a difference," Charlotte said. "And just to get people to know that Type 1 is a thing, and it's a really hard thing to live with."

The JDRF 2023 Children's Congress also aims to accelerate progress toward more affordable insulin, and make sure Type 1 diabetes screening and monitoring is more widely accepted in the healthcare system.

JDRF is also hosting the 'One Walk' on Oct. 14 at Kleiner Park in Meridian to raise money to help with Type 1 diabetes research.

