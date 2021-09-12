12 Strays of Christmas 2021: See dogs, cats and other pets up for adoption

The pets, all of which are available at the Idaho Humane Society, will be shown off Monday through Friday at the News at Noon from Dec. 9-24.

BOISE, Idaho — Looking for a furry friend this Christmas? KTVB will be featuring adoptable pets this month as part of the annual 12 Strays of Christmas Event.

The dogs and cats, all of which are available at the Idaho Humane Society, will be shown off Monday through Friday at the News at Noon through Christmas.

For more information about the animals featured, call Idaho Humane Society at 208-342-3508 or visit their website here.

Maybe you can give one of these strays a forever home!