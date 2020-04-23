12 families displaced in Nampa apartment building fire

The Nampa Fire Marshal says the fire was started by a cigarette improperly disposed of on a third-floor balcony.

NAMPA, Idaho — A dozen families have been put out of their homes after an apartment building caught fire in Nampa Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported at 7:03 a.m. at the Orchard Place Apartments, located on Orchard Avenue near Horton Street.

According to Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson, the fire started on a third-floor balcony, then quickly spread to the unit attached to that balcony as well as the units on either side and the attic of the building.

Orange flames could be seen shooting out from the top floor of the building.

Fire crews responded, calling for a second alarm, then a third alarm. Johnson said Nampa Fire called in help from Meridian Fire, Middleton Fire, Caldwell Fire and the Canyon County Paramedics.

It took fire crews nearly 45 minutes to get the flames under control. The entire 12-unit building is unlivable Johnson said; although only three of the apartment units burned, the other nine all have smoke and water damage.

All the residents of the apartment building were able to get out safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries that Johnson characterized as "sprains or strains." Both firefighters were treated at the scene and cleared to return to work.

Johnson said investigators have determined the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette on the third-floor balcony. The exact dollar amount of damage is unknown, but the entire building is badly damaged, he said.