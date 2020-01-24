11-year-old dies in skiing accident at Pomerelle resort

The boy was skiing with his family when he collided with a tree, officials say.

ALBION, Ill. — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy from Chatham, Illinois died in a skiing accident at an Idaho resort on Thursday evening.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that the boy was skiing with his family at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion, Idaho when he collided with a tree.

Several emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were also skiing at the time attempted life-saving medical care, but Warrell said the child died at the scene.