Idaho Potato Drop brings 10th New Year's Eve celebration to Boise

If you are unable to watch the Gem State staple descend in downtown Boise in person, tune into KTVB Channel 7 for live coverage starting at 11:30 p.m. MT Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for an entertaining way to celebrate New Year's Eve Saturday night, look no further than the iconic Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise.

The event will ring in the new year for the 10th time in Gem State fashion at Cecil Andrus Park, with a descending spud over the Idaho State Capitol plaza.

The 10th annual Idaho Potato Drop kicks off at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday with live music and the Idaho potato rise. There will also be live entertainment, food, vendors and more.

If you are unable to make it to downtown Boise for New Year's Eve, KTVB has you covered Saturday with live coverage at 11:30 p.m. MT with Mellisa Paul, Joey Jenkins and Jude Binkley.

Idahoans can watch the potato drop live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

A fan-favorite during the celebration is the Idaho CDL Training Urban-Air 2022 Ski and Snowboard Exhibition. Competing athletes take on a ski and snowboard ramp when they are pulled at more than 40 MPH.

The skiers and snowboarders do assorted stunts, with the final jump going through huge columns of flames right before the potato drops at midnight. Three dump trucks worth of snow were trucked down from Tamarack Resort in Valley County to construct the ramp.

Capitol Boulevard between Jefferson and Bannock streets are closed off, with more closures expected before the 10th annual Idaho Potato Drop Saturday night.

The event also includes a heated VIP Room at center stage, with cocktails, entertainment and Hors d’oeuvre’s. The "Very Important Potato" experience gives attendees a chance to win prizes such as an Idaho Potato Air Fryer and Tamarack passes.

For more information on the VIP experience, click here.

On top of the descending Gem State staple, the Idaho Potato Drop also will ring in 2023 with a fireworks show as the countdown to the new year begins. Those in downtown Boise can grab a picture with Spuddy Buddy in front of the Idaho Potato Tour truck.

"I'm really proud of not only the potato crew and all of our partners and the community for rallying behind this event, but I'm just proud that Idaho as a state can overcome their differences and come together and celebrate for a night," Idaho Potato Drop CEO and Founder Dylan Cline said.

Idaho Potato Drop schedule of events:

Idaho Potato Drop event map:

Visit the Idaho Potato Drop website for more information on Saturday's celebration.

Watch more Local News: