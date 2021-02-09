$10,000 reward offered to find missing Fruitland boy

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff says he hopes the reward will motivate somebody to come forward with information about Michael Vaughan.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for the safe return of the missing 5-year-old Fruitland Boy. Michael Vaughan has been missing since July 27.

The search between investigators and community members is still very active.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff says the reward was donated by an anonymous person who just wants to see Michael back home with family.



"This is a pretty special deal there because we haven't had that. This is a significant event for us and we're hoping that having that available might motivate somebody to come forward with some information," Huff said.

On Aug. 24, the family of Michael Vaughan spoke out for the first time in a press release from the Fruitland Police Department.

"Our Family is broken right now. Monkey's sisters are missing their partner in crime, and his brother won't play Minecraft until Michael comes home. Monkey, your Mommy and Daddy miss you more than anything in this world. We need you home to be whole," the family wrote.

So far investigators have received more than 370 tips in regards to Michael.

Huff says they are making an effort to follow up on each tip.

"Our hearts are with Michael's family. None of us have walked in their shoes. We only know this is a most difficult time, yet they continue to be cooperative and understanding," the department wrote.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information to contact police.

