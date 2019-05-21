BOISE, Idaho — Aggressive driving, distracted driving and drunk driving.



Law enforcement is always on the lookout for those dangerous driving habits. But even more so around this time of year.



Memorial Day marks the start of what's known as the "100 Deadliest Days."



Statistically, that's the most dangerous time on Idaho roads because it’s when first responders see an increase in serious car crashes.



“People a lot of times think that snowy or icy roads tend to cause more crashes and those kinds of things. Actually, all of the data and statistics show that our most dangerous times on the roads is during that summer time, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and I think a lot of the reason is because the sun’s out, we’re enjoying life, things are going well, and maybe we’re not quite as focused on our driving,” said Boise Police Cpl. Kyle Wills.

RELATED: 65 people killed in car accidents so far during '100 Deadliest Days'

Last year, more than 100 people were killed in crashes on Idaho's roadways during the “100 Deadliest Days.”



To help reduce the risk of a serious crash, Boise police will have extra officers on patrol to focus on all sorts of bad driving habits from - no seatbelts and red-light violations - to impaired driving.







