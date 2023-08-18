Missing 10-year-old found safe

Police said he was found by a community member.

BOISE, Idaho — A 10-year-old that was missing after walking home from school has been found. Boise Police Department (BPD), said he left school at Morley Nelson Elementary and never reached home.

BPD said he was found by a community member about two-and-a-half miles from where he had gone missing. Police added a thank you to people who shared the message and were on the lookout.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.