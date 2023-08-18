Missing 10-year-old found safe

BOISE, Idaho — A 10-year-old that was missing after walking home from school has been found. Boise Police Department (BPD), said he left school at Morley Nelson Elementary and never reached home.
BPD said he was found by a community member about two-and-a-half miles from where he had gone missing. Police added a thank you to people who shared the message and were on the lookout.
