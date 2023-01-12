10-year-old boy riding scooter dies after being hit by driver

A 10-year-old Meridian boy died Tuesday following a scooter vs. automobile collision on Locust Grove.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 10-year-old Meridian boy died Tuesday after being hit by a driver while riding a scooter, according to the Meridian Police Department.

The collision happened on Locust Grove in Meridian at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan 9.

Meridian Police responded following a report that a child was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection of North Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive.

The boy was riding northbound on a scooter when he was struck by the turning vehicle.

At the scene, police discovered 10-year-old Drayko Gaudlip in critical condition.

Gaudlip was then transported to St. Alphonsus Medical Center, and later moved to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise where he remained in critical condition.

The following day, the boy succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's.

The Ada County Coroner's Office reported that Drayko's official cause of death was traumatic crush and blunt force injuries.

The condition of the driver of the pickup truck is unknown, as is his cooperation with the investigation.

As of Thursday, Jan. 12, no citation nor arrests have been made.

The crash is being investigated by the Meridan Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff's Office, including who was at fault for the collision and whether any charges are warranted.

