At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days

The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak.

IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek.

“We had a little storm that came through and ended on New Year's Eve,” Sawtooth Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage said. “Then it got windy after that. Once the wind started blowing, it took that new snow that had fallen and formed some slabs, real cohesive layer snow on the surface and then that was just waiting for a person to come and trigger significant avalanches.”

Savage told KTVB what is interesting is a lot of these recent avalanches were triggered remotely.

“That means you can be skiing or on a snowmobile, and you're not actually on the steep slope that produces the avalanche, but you might be on flat ground above it or down," Savage said. "You can cause an avalanche from hundreds of feet away and so it's a really spooky scenario."

As of Tuesday, the avalanche danger in Galena Summit and the eastern mountains was forecasted as ‘considerable.’ The avalanche danger was listed as ‘moderate’ for Soldier and Wood River Valley Mountains, Sawtooth and western Smoky Mountains and Banner Summit.

So, how does this year’s avalanche season compare to previous years?

“Over the past 10 years, we're having a harder time deciphering what is a normal avalanche season. We tend to see bigger storms and longer droughts and that combination ends up producing some pretty remarkable avalanche conditions,” Savage said. “Last year, we had – for a couple of weeks, two to three weeks – when it was snowing constantly from about Dec. 11 through Jan. 4, and then it barely snowed the rest of the year. So far, it's not that much different than last year.”

Savage also said when spending time in the backcountry there are three things you should know; check the forecast, get the proper training and get the gear.

“So, at a minimum, everyone who's traveling in or near avalanche terrain, should be carrying an avalanche rescue transceiver and shovel that's designed for digging in avalanche debris and an avalanche probe," Savage said.

Once you have the necessary equipment, you want to be sure to practice using the equipment.

“Don't just carry them on your body, you don't want to be the deer in the headlights when it comes time to actually having to use the equipment,” Savage said. “Make it fun and train with your snowmobile and the people that you're out in the woods with and make sure that everyone knows how to rescue each other.”

On Thursday, a working group will meet in Idaho Falls to address the avalanche impact in eastern Idaho.

"We're just starting to maybe turn the corner a little bit today," Savage said. "So, there's a little bit less likelihood of triggering an avalanche each day, but we're not out of the woods yet."

Two people were killed in Montana and Colorado in avalanches on New Year’s Eve, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

