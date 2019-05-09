CALDWELL, Idaho — One woman was injured in a stabbing at a Caldwell mobile home park Thursday.

The stabbing happened around noon near Joliet Street and 5th Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. The woman was taken to a local hospital, and the severity of her injuries have not yet been released.

Caldwell Police arrived at the scene and placed several people in handcuffs as they worked to figure out what had happened and who was responsible.

Detectives now say the people detained at the mobile home park are not considered suspects in the attack. Instead, those people are witnesses to the stabbing, police say, and are being interviewed now.

No suspects are in custody, and detectives are still working to gather more information. KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Misty Inglet/KTVB