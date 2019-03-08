JEROME, Idaho — One person was killed and three others, including a juvenile, were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash that happened near Jerome on Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on US-93 at milepost 53.5, just east of Jerome.

The crash occurred when 36-year-old Amber Philips of Flier was attempting to turn left onto US-93 from Crossroads Point Boulevard on a green light when a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer crashed into her, according to police.

Debris from the crash was sent flying and hit a 2005 Ford Excursion, which was driven by 70-year-old Douglas Burks of Twin Falls, police say. Burks was stopped at a red light, heading northbound on US-93.

The driver of the Mercury died from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Police will release the victim's identity when the next of kin is notified.

Idaho State Police say Philips, Mykel Thaete, 31, of Filer, who was a passenger in Philips' vehicle, and a juvenile passenger were all transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Officials did not state what their current statuses are.

Burks was not taken to the hospital, according to investigators.

Police do not know if the occupants in any of the vehicles were wearing seat belts.

