1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash west of Notus

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One person was killed and another was taken to an area hospital Friday after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 20 in Canyon County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said a 29-year-old Caldwell woman was heading westbound in a Chevrolet passenger car, and a 67-year-old woman from Oregon was traveling eastbound in a Chrysler passenger car, when the two vehicles collided head-on at Don Lane.

The woman from Bandon, Ore., died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

Ground ambulance took the Caldwell woman to an area hospital. ISP said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 20 were blocked for more than two following the collision.

Friday's incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

