1 hurt in Jerome County crash

The 73-year-old ran a red light seconds before the collision, police say.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Jerome County Monday morning.

The collision happened at 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Golf Course Road.

According to Idaho State Police, a 73-year-old man was driving south in a Toyota Corolla when he ran the red light at the intersection. The Toyota crashed into a Subaru Outback driven by a 63-year-old man.

The Toyota driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.