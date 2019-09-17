BOISE, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a collision in a Boise intersection.

The two-car crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. at Maple Grove and Victory roads.

A white SUV appears to have T-boned a black passenger car, crumpling the driver's side door.

Firefighters had to extricate the male driver of the car from his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Two southbound lanes of Maple Grove were blocked as crews worked to get the wreckage out of the road, but all lanes are now open. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Joe Parris/KTVB