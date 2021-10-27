BPD: 1 hospitalized after police shooting in downtown Boise

The shooting happened off of Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced on Wednesday evening that authorities have secured the scene of a shooting involving police in downtown Boise.

Boise police tweeted at 6:30 p.m. that the police shooting happened near Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard downtown.

According to Ada County Dispatch, law enforcement was responding to a 'suicidal subject' on Interstate 84.

The injured person, whose identity has not been released by officials, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. It is unknown how severe the person's injuries are or what their age and gender are.

It is unknown how police were involved in the shooting or who first fired their weapon.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the incident, according to Boise police.

The Boise Police Department added that they will provide more details sometime Wednesday night.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

Watch more Local News: