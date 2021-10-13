1 hospitalized after I-84 crash

The incident happened at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three cars at Interstate 84 and McDermott Road.

The incident happened at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Idaho State Police, a man in a Chevy Cobalt was headed south on McDermott Road when he drove over an embankment, sending his car airborne. The Cobalt, along with a "significant amount of debris," came to a stop on the westbound interstate.

A 29-year-old woman driving west on I-84 in a Kia Forte braked to avoid hitting the debris, and was rear-ended by a Buick.

The woman in the Kia was taken to a local hospital for treatment; both the Buick driver and the man in the Chevy were unhurt, police say.

According to Idaho State Police, evidence found at the scene indicated that alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck. Westbound I-84 was blocked for an hour and a half.

The Meridian Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics, Nampa Police Department, and Canyon County Paramedics assisted ISP on the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

