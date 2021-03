Police say the man lost control and went off the right side of I-84.

JEROME, Idaho — One man was killed Monday after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84 Monday evening.

The wreck happened at 8:37 p.m. at milepost 169, east of Jerome.

Idaho State Police say 62-year-old Michael Martin of Jerome was riding east when he lost control. His Harley-Davidson motorcycle went off the right shoulder.

Martin died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police say.