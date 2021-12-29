1 dead after Christmas Day crash at Highway 55 and Floating Feather intersection

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said one vehicle ran a red light heading east on Floating Feather Road, causing the collision.

EAGLE, Idaho — A 24-year-old Meridian woman was killed in a car crash on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Floating Feather Road, the Ada County Coroner said in a press release.

The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said four people - including the woman - were transported to a local hospital by paramedics as a result of the crash.

The woman, 24-year-old Briana Murphy, of Meridian, was taken to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment, but died later as a result of the crash, according to the Ada Co. Coroner.

ASCO said witnesses of the accident told deputies a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection while heading East on Floating Feather Road. Witnesses said the vehicle collided with the car the woman was a passenger in as it moved south on Highway 55 through the intersection.

The sheriff's office reported traffic at the intersection was "restricted for hours," as first responders removed wreckage from the accident and gained knowledge of what happened Saturday.

Deputies continue to investigate a fatal car crash at the Idaho 55/Floating Feather Road intersection Saturday afternoon. An adult woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, died as a result of the crash, which occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 26, 2021

The ASCO said it continues to investigate the fatal accident.

