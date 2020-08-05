1 dead, 2 injured after fiery crash near Hidden Springs

One vehicle caught fire, while another went down an embankment, officials said.

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — One person died and two others were injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Hidden Springs.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Cartwright Road, between Hidden Springs and North Pierce Park Road.

According to Ada County sheriff's spokesman Patrick Orr, the cars were traveling in opposite directions on Cartwright, when one of the vehicles crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the other vehicle, which then caught fire.

"The force of the impact was significant," Orr said.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire died at the scene.

The first car went down an embankment and was badly damaged. The two people inside were trapped and had to be cut from the vehicle. Both were taken to a Boise hospital with unknown injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.