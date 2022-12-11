Grant County Sheriff's office identifies father and two sons who died in canoe accident

A father and his three sons went fishing at the Seep Lakes at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge, south of SR 262, when their canoe capsized before Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARDEN, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has shared the names of a father and his two sons who died in a canoe accident on Friday.

The bodies of 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and six-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The body of eight-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered early Saturday morning.

Another child, a 10-year-old boy, made it safely to shore.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father from Othello and his three sons, ages 6, 8, and 10, went fishing on one of the Seep lakes at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge, south of SR 262 on Friday.

According to GCSO, their canoe capsized sometime before Friday night. The 10-year-old boy made it to shore, but the father and two siblings did not resurface.

The family became concerned when the group did not return and went searching for them. When the family arrived, they found the ten-year-old along the shore. That's when they called 911 for help, just before 11 p.m.

Fire rescue and officers arrived at the scene and took the 10-year-old boy to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment. Rescue crews recovered the body of the 8-year-old boy on Nov. 11.

At around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, the bodies of the father and son were recovered, and have since been returned to the family.

"We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for this family who has suffered an unspeakable loss. We pray for peace and healing for the family and the Othello community," said the GCSO in a Facebook post.

A GoFund Me has been set up for the family.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.