Boise's Ann Morrison Park set to unveil new state-of-the-art fountain

Unlike the previous design, the new fountain encourages people to step in and splash around!

BOISE, Idaho — After a stretch of excited anticipation, the new fountain at Ann Morrison Park is set to officially open next Wednesday, May 31st at 4pm.

The first fountain in the park was unveiled with the grand opening of the entire Boise icon in 1959. The park and fountain stood the test of time, but renovations spruced up the fountain in 1996. That ’96 design is the one many are familiar with, families and visitors posed for photos for years there.

In recent years it became apparent the fountain needed to be re-done, parts to fix the fountain became hard to find. With community input on the future of the fountain, a new design was created. A major ask, make it interactive.

The previous fountain didn’t allow for water play, well in a legal way. This, it’s a really new chapter. Just ask Doug Holloway, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

“It looks a lot different. The previous one was an above the ground facility. No interaction, no engagement with the public. It basically was a view shared and so you could come stand in front of it and take pictures. That's basically all you could do,” Holloway said.

The new design is meant to be enjoyed, an almost splash-pad fountain hybrid.

“We have 14 different little waterfalls. They're called water weirs that we refer to them as waterfalls. They're at the base of the ceiling and both ends of the of the spray feature of the fountain. This is about 70 feet in length. There are 69 individual water jets that spew water. They're on various types of programs. We can do a manual program. We can do an automated program. It also has 69 different LED lights that are all embedded in each of the jets,” Holloway said.

So, what about that water?

“All this water is treated inside the tank with coordinated products, and then it's put back out into the into the fountain surface, so the water isn't going down the sewer drain. It isn't going out into the park itself. It basically is recirculated, treated and brought back out into the into the fountains complex,” Holloway said.

The state-of-the-art fountain is accompanied by a piece done by local artist Stephanie Inman, entitled “Double Portal”

“It also serves as the eye from Americana through the fountain through to the Anne Morrison monument we have there, and then on to the actual Clocktower as well. So it actually has a purpose beyond just being a donor portal. And it's been a really nice art piece as well,” Holloway said.

The fountain area also includes a new plaque honoring the life and legacy of Ann Daly Morrison.

Want to check out the fountain?

The City of Boise invites the community to celebrate the new fountain next Wednesday May 31st at 4pm.

The City of Boise said in their invite announcement: “There will be music, ice cream from Sunset Soft Serve and Off The Grid food truck will be slinging pizzas for sale. Bring the whole family, a blanket and wear your swimsuits and water sandals. Let’s party in the park as we kick off the summer season!”