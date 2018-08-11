BOISE — Boise city officials will gather on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. to announce action taken against opioid addiction. KTVB will stream the press conference live here (bookmark this page!).

The press conference will include Scott Fischer, the father of a 19-year-old opioid addiction victim.

City officials at the Boise City Hall gathering will include Boise Mayor David Bieter. B​oise Police Chief William Bones, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan, acting City Attorney Natalie Camacho Mendoza and Boise City Council President Lauren McLean.

