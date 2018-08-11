BOISE — Boise city officials will gather on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. to announce action taken against opioid addiction. KTVB will stream the press conference live here (bookmark this page!).
The press conference will include Scott Fischer, the father of a 19-year-old opioid addiction victim.
City officials at the Boise City Hall gathering will include Boise Mayor David Bieter. Boise Police Chief William Bones, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan, acting City Attorney Natalie Camacho Mendoza and Boise City Council President Lauren McLean.
