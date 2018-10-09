BOISE — Boise State demolished UConn on both sides of the ball Saturday night, racking up a school-record 818 yards in the 62-7 win. Next up, the highly-anticipated match-up of Oklahoma State.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Broncos just climbed three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17, and moved up two spots in the Amway Coaches Poll where it is also sitting at No. 17.

