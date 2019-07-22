LEADORE, Idaho — Four years ago on July 10, 2014, two-year-old DeOrr Kunz Junior disappeared from Timber Creek Campground near Leadore, Idaho. In the countless searches for the missing toddler since then, not a single trace of him has been found.

In a KTVB exclusive interview, Kim Fields talked with the last three people to see DeOrr Kunz Junior alive and how his parents are tackling the accusations of their involvement in their son's disappearance.

For the first time ever, KTVB was able to track down one of the volunteers that went searching for DeOrr the day after he went missing.

"The worst nightmare a parent could ever go through, really," Jessica Mitchell, DeOrr's mother, said.

The search for DeOrr has captured the attention of the whole state of Idaho and much of the country.

"I just want my boy. I just want my boy," Vernal DeOrr Kunz, DeOrr's father, said.

Investigators, both from law enforcement agencies and private investigators, have narrowed down what happened to DeOrr to three possibilities - an animal attacked him, someone took him, or the four people that went on the camping trip are involved in his disappearance.

"I wish I could tell everybody exactly what went down, but I don't remember everything," Isaac Reinwand, the family friend who went along on the camping trip that DeOrr went missing on, said.

The parents confront the accusations that they were involved in their son's disappearance head-on in a series of revealing interviews, with never before seen conversations on what happened on July 10, 2014.

KTVB's Kim Fields to Kunz: "What is it like to be accused of murdering your son?"

Kunz: "It's sickening. It's sickening how quickly people will turn."

Mitchell: "I have nothing to hide. I didn't murder my child. I didn't see him get hurt in any way possible."

They clear the air about all the rumors surrounding the investigation.

Fields to Mitchell: "Were you offered immunity?"

Mitchell: "Yes I was."

Kunz: "There's been rumors of drinking and drugs. There was none of that."

And after four years, there could finally be a break in the case.

Mitchell: "It finally feels like, okay we're starting to move forward on this and get to the real facts and truth about this."

The parents seem so confident that the case will be solved soon.

Kunz: "Just bear with me. I promise I'll be able to prove my and my son's mother's innocence and be able to give answers soon enough."

