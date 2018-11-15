So, here is the French Toast Casserole recipe for you! I can’t claim it as my own, it’s been borrowed from several recipes I’ve gathered over the years from the amazing chefs and cooks on The Food Network. (One of my favorite channels! I love to get ideas from the pros.)

I changed a few things through trial and error. My kids love this casserole. The best part is, you can make it on Christmas Eve so you can focus on your family on Christmas morning - and not on making breakfast! 🎄🎅🏻🎁

French Toast Casserole

Non-stick spray for 8x13 casserole dish

1 loaf French bread

8 eggs

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

Topping:

Ziplock bag - large

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter

Directions

Spray your casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Cut the French bread in cubes, and toss in dish.

Mix your eggs, milk, cream, sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Pour over the bread. Cover with foil and simply pop in the fridge overnight.

Now you can make your topping. In a large ziplock bag, mix the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt. Cut the butter in chunks, add that to the bag. Mix well in bag. Put that in the fridge too.

In the morning, preheat the oven to 350°. Crumble the topping in the bag and spread over the casserole. Mix into casserole well. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour. Voila!

*Have maple syrup on hand for serving.

*Add fruit, my kids like bananas, and berries. You can even bake it WITH bananas.

*You can throw in cooked sausage before cooking if you’d like too!

*A side of bacon is always nice to have, right?

