King County detective shot while serving eviction notice in Ballard, resident dead

The Independent Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.

SEATTLE — A King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) detective was shot Monday morning while serving an eviction notice and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

Three KCSO detectives were serving an eviction notice in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood at a residence just before 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT). After contacting the 29-year-old resident, gunfire was exchanged and one of the KCSO deputies was shot.

The Gilman Park Apartments resident barricaded themselves inside the residence. The resident was later found dead inside.

The deputy who was shot was transported to the hospital, where Harborview Medical Center confirmed to KING 5 that the detective is in critical condition. The deputy was sent to the Intensive Care Unit.

Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for IFIT, said the deputy was in stable condition as of 2:30 p.m. and appeared to be in "good spirits" and "communicative" while being taken to the hospital.

The deputy, according to Black, was shot in the upper torso. The ballistics vest the deputy was wearing did not protect him from the bullet.

The wounded deputy has been with the sheriff's office for about 25 years.

The two other deputies have been with the sheriff's office for 24 and 26 years respectively.

Two of the three deputies shot fired their weapons, according to Black.

A large police response in the area of the shooting caused several streets in the neighborhood to be shut down for an extended period of time on Monday morning.

“Pop, pop, pop and then there was a pause and then it was another pop, pop, pop,” said Brian Smith. Smith is a builder and working on a property down the street from the scene of the shooting.

“I thought it was from that big job site,” Smith said. “We went up on the roof and then all of a sudden cops just started showing up.”

A friend of the resident who was found dead said they "barricaded themselves in their apartment because they owed $13,000 in back rent and had exhausted all legal options. The friend didn't want to give KING 5 their name but said they came right away to help with the eviction process. “Despair. I feel a lot of guilt. I feel like I could have done more.”