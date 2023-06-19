Joe Exotic says he's officially on the Colorado ballot for president

Joseph Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic, announced that he is running for president from federal prison.

COLORADO, USA — A star of a Netflix TV show is officially on the Colorado ballot.

Joseph Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic, one of the faces in the Netflix true crime documentary series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", announced on Monday that he is officially on the Colorado ballot for president.

According to Maldonado's 2024 campaign website, he said he would decriminalize marijuana nationally.

"He vows to fight, first, to decriminalize marijuana nationally so that people like the ones he has met in federal prison no longer serve federal time for coming to Colorado and purchasing legal marijuana from a dispensary, then taking it home to Wyoming, Kansas, or anywhere else, which currently would land you in federal prison for interstate commerce of trafficking marijuana, no matter the amount."

He also said he would allow special interest groups to lease Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

Maldonado is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after he was convicted of trying to hire two men to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

He said he would be the third person to run for president from federal prison.

At the end of his campaign announcement, it says, "PS Next up on the list to get on the ballot is New Hampshire."

On the website, he also posted a screenshot on of his declaration of intent to be a candidate for president in Colorado. 9NEWS reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State for confirmation.

