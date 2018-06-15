COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Idaho State Police will honor the memory of a fallen trooper Friday.

A ceremony will be held Friday afternoon for Trooper Linda Huff. She died in the line of duty 20 years ago this Sunday.

Trooper Huff was shot and killed in the parking lot behind the state police headquarters in Coeur d'Alene. The gunman shot Trooper Huff 17 times.

During the shootout, Trooper Huff shot the suspect in the shoulder and throat. But, her gun ran out of ammunition.

The gunman was convicted one year later and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Friday's ceremony in her honor will be held in the west parking lot of the Idaho Transportation Department in Coeur d'Alene. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m.

© 2018 KREM