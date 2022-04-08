'This is a historic day': Breonna Taylor's family and lawyers comment on the DOJ charges against officers

“This is a day when Black women saw equal justice in America," Benjamin Crump, the Taylor family's attorney said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the U.S. Department of Justice announced four former and current Louisville Metro Police officers would be charged in Breonna Taylor's death, Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer said the day "is overdue."

Taylor's family and attorneys gathered at Jefferson Square Park after the announcement, with a crowd chanting: "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

Benjamin Crump, the Taylor family's attorney, led a press conference in front of the spot where Taylor's memorial originally stood following her death.

"This is a historic day," Crump said. “This is a day when Black women saw equal justice in America."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday former LMPD detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison, and current LMPD Sgt. Kyle Meany and detective Kelly Goodlett would be charged with Taylor's death.

Among those charges: violating Taylor's civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.

Attorney Ben Crump speaking now @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/ef1ayVfAFX — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) August 4, 2022

Garland alleged officers falsified the search warrant officers used to enter Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020, which ultimately led to her death.

"They have acknowledged that police officers had no right to be in Breonna Taylor's home in the first place," Crump said.

Palmer, said she has waited 874 days for this moment: "It's here now."

She says while the day is long overdue, the pain of her daughter's death still hurts.

"What we've been saying on day one, y'all learning what we've been saying was the truth. That they shouldn't have been there and that Breonna didn't deserve that," Palmer said. "Y'all learning that today that we not crazy."

Palmer says despite repeated attempts, she was never broken.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.