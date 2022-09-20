Day 2 of trial for former Caldwell officer Joseph Hoadley

The 14-member jury began hearing testimony Monday at the federal courthouse in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Federal prosecutors are presenting more evidence and witnesses Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Hoadley, the former Caldwell Police officer accused of using force in a way that violated a man's civil rights in 2017. Hoadley is also accused of witness tampering and falsifying a report about the incident.

Jury selection, opening statements and the first witness testimony took place Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office called Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Cardwell to the stand. Cardwell was supervised by Hoadley in the Caldwell P.D. Investigations Division. His testimony supported the prosecution's claim that Hoadley showed other officers video of him punching arrestees in the head, and then bragging about it.

KTVB's Alexandra Duggan and Morgan Romero are in the courtroom to report on the trial, and are posting live updates on Twitter. The live blog from Day 1 of the trial is posted here. Updates for Tuesday, Day 2, are posted below, with the most recent listed first:

Caldwell PD has use of force policy that every officer is informed of.



Part of this policy prohibits officers from *punishing* people they're arresting.



A refresher: the govt is arguing Hoadley was punishing BH for essentially back-talking him

Code / oath for Caldwell PD says that they shall never engage in acts of bribery or corruption

*"USA" refers to U.S. attorney.

Chief of police (Wyant at the time) is authorized to discipline people who are found to have used excessive force.



Winfield says Wyant hadn't logged on to IAPro in two years.

1:53 p.m.: Winfield is discussing how supervisors must investigate information entered in IAPro, where use-of-force incidents are documented.

Winfield said that any time there is a use of force incident, an officer is required to make a report on it. The prosecution wrote in their court filings that Hoadley omitted allegedly hitting BH in the head so he falsified it

1:40 p.m.: Winfield testifies that under Caldwell P.D. policy, any time there's use of force, the officer is required to notify immediate supervisor and write up a report about it. this applies to all ranks, he says. In 2017, Hoadley would have had to notify Capt. Riley.

1:28 p.m.: Next witness: Lt. Doug Winfield, one of three current lieutenants at the Caldwell Police Dept. Winfield oversees patrol.

We're back after a lunch break.



Prosecutor (paraphrased): have you ever advised an officer to punch or hit a detainee who was in handcuffs?



Webb: No.



What if they tensed up?



No.

1:26 p.m.: Prosecution asked Webb if he has ever advised people he was training to hit someone in the head who was handcuffed. Webb said no. On to next witness, Doug Winfield, a lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department.

In its filing where they provide background of count 2 (falsifying report), the govt said Hoadley's statements were false. He said he grabbed alleged victim "B.H." by the collar of his shirt and that B.H. was aggressive & was resisting.

12:21 p.m.: "Neither the assault on K.W. or B.H. were documented in Defendant Hoadley’s body camera nor was either instance reviewed or documented pursuant to the CPD’s internal use-of-force program and policy," the government wrote in its 404(b) filing.

Just bc an officer didn't have his body camera on him doesn't imply anything suspicious, Webb confirms.



Just bc an officer didn't have his body camera on him doesn't imply anything suspicious, Webb confirms.

Court filings show the govt is arguing that because Hoadley wasn't wearing his body camera during 2 use of force incidents, this is "likewise evidence of willfulness".

(Hoadley wasn't wearing a body cam this day of the alleged incident)

12:16 p.m.: Peterson is trying to make a point that officers leaving without their body cam doesn't make them criminal or malicious in nature.

Peterson: would it be important to note physical reaction of detainee? including tensing up? this is a sign to officers that something else may be coming, Peterson says.



Webb: if the person tenses up officers can proactively take control of person with minor control method — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 20, 2022

Peterson is questioning about use of force being applied if someone the officer is detaining is making reactive comments to them and whether or not to wait to take use of force action. "Police officers are reactionary by nature and their job," Webb replies, so SOMETIMES

12:13 p.m.: Peterson points out that each department has its own policies around filling out excessive-force narratives. Through his training, he says, Webb is providing best practices to make sure use of force reports are full and accurate.

12:11 p.m.: When officer uses excessive force, Webb confirms this could create civil liability and public relations issue for the department. That's why he trains supervisors to take care of these things.

12:10 p.m.: Peterson: Fair to say not every overreaction (by an officer) amounts to excessive force? Webb: Yes.

In use of force continuum:



Level 3 focused blow: strikes that stun the threat to torso and brachial plexus



Level 3 focused blow: strikes that stun the threat to torso and brachial plexus

Level 4 focused blow: strikes that cause an immediate incapacitation, to eyes, ears, temple, chin/jaw, bae of skull, spine, groin

Peterson's line of questioning is now about how people can remain a threat to officers even while handcuffed.

12:03 p.m.: Webb says officer doesn't have to wait for person who's detained to escape to do anything, but there has to be resistance; can use this force to attempt to distract the person and keep them from getting away; can also place someone on the ground and pin them there to control them and inhibit mobility to prohibit them from escaping.

11:59 a.m.: In force continuum section of Webb's presentation, there is something called "focused blows" to use on "threats."

Focused blows have 2 levels:

1) level 1: low intensity techniques that distract the threat: open-handed slap, cross face, shin rake, etc...



Peterson asks does this constitute excessive force?

Webb: no



2) level 2: strikes that cause a limb dysfunction; strikes to major nerves

11:54 a.m.: In force continuum, there is something called "focused blows," which allows for serious physical control of a threat.

Peterson: with respect to this case, were you provided with any info at all with what you were expected to testify about?



(paraphrased) You're not here to offer legal opinions about what force may be allowed under particular occasions, or about incidents at issue in this case.

11:53 a.m.: Important to note this training, according to Webb, includes blows to someone to control them physically if they don't cooperate. However, Webb said, this is only if an officer believes its a life or death situation. No evidence to indicate that Hoadley allegedly felt his life was in danger when allegedly hitting "B.H." just yet -- but we will wait for the defense to present that if that was the case.

Peterson questioning Webb: Not every department requires that every use of force is subject to use of force report?



Webb: Any time office uses force, it needs to be documented in a report.



Peterson: do you know whether that was case in CPD in 2017?



Webb: no — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 20, 2022

11:34 a.m.: Hoadley was not wearing a body camera at the time this altercation happened. Defense argues he did not use excessive force (only appropriate force) given the situation, and therefore couldn't have given false information in his report.

11:33 a.m.: Reminder: former Lt. Hoadley is accused of using abusive use of force in 2017 + then falsifying a report about the alleged incident.

Hoadley was not wearing a body camera at the time this altercation happened. Defense argues he did not use excessive force (only appropriate force) given the situation, and therefore couldn't have given false information in his report.

11:28 a.m.: Webb advises in training not to let "little things" like this slide. Also instructs trainees how to properly document use of force. Advise document relevant material used to justify officers' actions for use of force.

Tells officers to document use of force very thoroughly, justify why they chose that level of force. Advises officers to explain the threat that led to them using force. Must put that in documentation

Webb going over the presentation.



Government: Did you provide in May 2014 training the type of behavior supervisors should not let slide?



Webb: Yes



Example given: arrestee making nasty comments to officer & officer responds by cranking on suspect's wrist to punish the suspect

11:22 a.m.: Webb going over different levels of use of force. Supervisors are "quality control" on police force and show up on scene to make sure officers are behaving properly. This is why supervisors receive different training, Webb says. They serve as "mentors, diplomats" for the department.

10:51 a.m.: Mr. Howard Webb presented a PowerPoint on "Supervisor's Role in Managing the Use of Force Incident" in 2014 to Caldwell PD. Hoadley attended this training.

10:43 a.m.: Took a recess and now a use of force expert witness is on the stand. USA calls Howard Webb, he is a law enforcement trainer. He founded a use-of-force program in Oregon and then became a director for these programs so he went around the country monthly to train other officers.

She provided FBI documents of Mr. Hoadley's training through POST. The training includes "supervisor's role in managing use of force incidents"

10:08 a.m.: Nichols says she provided records to FBI agent O'Neill, including the roster for the POST Basic academy session that included Hoadley's name.

Mary Jo Nichols is next up on the witness stand. She is the deputy admin for the POST academy at ISP.

9:56 a.m.: Gregory says he didn't have problems with Chief Wyant or Capt. Riley. Witness is released.

9:56 a.m.: Peterson (Hoadley's attorney) asks Gregory if it was surprising that Hoadley had close relationships with Riley and other higher-ups. Gregory says no.

In Dec 2020-Jan 2021 Gregory went to FBI bc he had previous concerns about officers/officer conduct that he talked to Capt. Riley about & nothing appeared to be happening.



"I decided I didn't want to be at Caldwell anymore & this was I guess the last effort to "right the ship."

Gregory went to FBI in 2021 because he had previous concerns about alleged misconduct. Told Devin Riley, a captain of CPD, about it beforehand, but said nothing was done by him. So, he gave his concerns to the FBI and promptly left the department.

Going through hierarchy of CPD between 2017-2019: Mayor Nancolas at the top, then appoints Chief Wyant, underneath is Capt. Riley, then directly underneath there were 4 lieutenants, including Hoadley

9:50 a.m.: Prosecutor asking who oversees chief of police. At the time of the alleged misconduct, it was Garret Nancolas, who was mayor of Caldwell.

Prosecution asks why Gregory didn't report the Cardwell convo. "I felt like (Cardwell) was going to take that up," he said. "There was conversation... about misconduct within the department... trying to get those accounts organized in a manner to deliver it"

He never filed a *formal* complaint to a superior officer.



Peterson now asking about Cardwell's recorded conversations which began in 2021. Cardwell told Gregory he was recording convos with other officers.

9:44 a.m.: In cross-examination, Peterson asks: "You could have gone to Lt. Seevers (Gregory's supervisor), but you didn't, did you?" Gregory's reply: "No."

Alright, so Gregory went to the gang conference in 2016 where Cardwell said he saw the video of Hoadley allegedly punching a man. Peterson said that "you never saw the video, correct?" Gregory said yes, never saw it, but Cardwell told me about his concerns after seeing it.

Chuck Peterson cross-examining Gregory. Gregory says he never saw the video of Hoadley allegedly punching a man who was detained - the video that Cardwell says he saw.



Gregory did not report this to a supervisor.

9:41 a.m.: At the time Gregory went to the Street Crimes Unit in 2016, Hoadley was a patrol lieutenant.

9:40 a.m.: Chuck Peterson (for the defense) is asking about a 911 hang-up call, most likely referring to the hang-up call that happened when Hoadley allegedly punched "B.H." in the head.

Want to point out: multiple people mentioned during trial so far are no longer with Caldwell PD, including but not limited to Capt. Devin Riley, Ryan Bendawald, Amber Walker, Officer Ibarra, Josh Gregory, Frank Wyant.

When Gregory left CPD in Sept. 2021, he was a sergeant. Defense (Chuck Peterson) now cross-examining Gregory.

Gregory says he went with Cardwell to the FBI to complain. At that time he was no longer with CPD.



"I felt with the direction the department was headed it was probably better for me to move on," Gregory told prosecutors

Through tears he says it wasn't an easy decision to make.



Through tears he says it wasn't an easy decision to make. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 20, 2022

Gregory said he left CPD because he felt with the direction the dept was headed, it was better for him to move on.

9:33 a.m.: Gregory said the former witness, Cardwell, approached him about seeing the video of Hoadley allegedly punching a man in handcuffs. Gregory went to the FBI in 2021 to report the misconduct. He went with Cardwell to do this.

9:28 a.m.: Gregory also attended the NW gang conference in Spokane with Hoadley. Gregory confirms Bendawald and Hoadley were close friends.

9:27 a.m.: Josh Gregory was on the Caldwell P.D. Street Crimes Unit as a sergeant, same unit as then-lieutenant Hoadley. Hoadley was ranked above Gregory, but was not his supervisor.

Prosecution asks if it's hard for him to be here. He's crying. Says he really enjoyed being a sergeant with CPD.

9:24 a.m.: Gregory worked for Caldwell Police Dept. from 2007-2021. He's emotional when discussing leaving CPD.

Gregory is crying on the stand before we even get to his employment. "Is it hard for you to be here today?" "I didn't think it would be, but yes." Said he enjoyed being an officer very much. He is not looking OK.

9:23 a.m.: USA calling first witness today, second in total -- Josh Gregory, who helped the former witness file a complaint against Hoadley and other CPD officers with the FBI.

9:01 a.m.: The government will call a use-of-force expert as a witness; that expert trained Hoadley.

Government will call a use-of-force expert as a witness. He will discuss how officers should report use of force, when they should use force, etc...

Boise, we are back, at day 2 of the #Hoadley trial.

We’ve already heard from one witness yesterday who teared up on the stand when talking about reporting the alleged misconduct.

Follow along for updates. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) September 20, 2022

