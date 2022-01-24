Mother of suicidal man shot and killed by Boise police, files claim against city, county, state

“There's no closure, there's no answers to why they did what they did, what caused them to do what they do,” said Melissa Walton "Will there be justice? I hope.”

BOISE, Idaho — The mother of a suicidal man, who was shot and killed by Boise police in late October, filed a claim against the city, county, and state.

Melissa Walton's attorney sent a "notice of tort claim" to the agencies last month, which is typically the step before filing a lawsuit in court.

They asked for half a million dollars from each liable agency over her son Zachary Snow's death.

On Oct. 27, Walton called 9-1-1 asking police to help Snow, who was threatening suicide in downtown Boise.

Police shot Snow multiple times when they say they "perceived a deadly threat." Snow died a few days later.

In the claim, Walton's attorney says she doesn't know exactly what happened because the officer-involved shooting is still under investigation and authorities denied her requests for records.

“If there's a way to make a difference to get training and procedures to be adequate so people going into situations like this - speaking without knowing details, what happened exactly - it seems to me that more can be done,” stated Steven Fischer, Walton’s attorney. “It just seems there’s a disconnect between what society needs and what people need and what law enforcement are able to deliver.”

“There's no closure, there's no answers to why they did what they did, what caused them to do what they do,” said Melissa Walton. "I don't want anyone to think there's a money value on my son, because there will never be enough money in this world. Will there be justice? I hope.”

Boise Police Department’s "behavioral health response team" didn't respond to this mental health call. Health and welfare told KTVB, neither did its "mobile crisis unit".

7-investigates filed multiple public records requests over the last three months. We were denied, as the critical incident task force is still investigating.

At last check, the case lead was waiting on reports from Idaho State Police and the coroner’s office.

Watch more crime news: