'We are fully on board': Idaho Transportation Department said it's committed to inspecting, correcting improperly installed guardrails

ITD said it hopes to have all the guardrail terminals fixed by winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — They serve as a barrier between life and death, but if installed or repaired improperly, guardrails have the potential to do the opposite. After 7 Investigates uncovered potentially deadly guardrail end terminals on Idaho’s roads in February, state transportation officials with Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) committed to inspecting them.

"We are fully on board," ITD public information officer John Tomlinson said. "It is important we’re installing these correctly, maintaining them correctly, and keeping them up to standard like they were initially designed for."

Tomlinson said ITD crews found 87 guardrail end terminals with mismatched parts or that were installed upside down or backwards, which is less than a percent of all end terminals in the state.

However, for Steve Eimers, who became an advocate after his daughter Hannah died when she hit the end of a guardrail in Tennessee in 2016, even a small percentage is too many.

"It's not about, well it's only 1% or half or a quarter of a percent," Eimers said, "For that one person who hits the guardrail... it’s 100%."

The possibility of even one person getting injured is what pushed ITD to start replacing any dangerous guardrails, said Tomlinson.

When KTVB first spoke with Eimers earlier this year, he had found dozens of dangerous, potentially deadly, guardrail end terminals across Idaho. The end terminals, or end treatments, had pieces installed upside down and/or backward, or the guardrail systems were made up of parts from different manufacturers.

"The problem was so overwhelming and dangerous in the state of Idaho," Eimers said. "We have to install them exactly as crash tested."

This hodge-podge of railing has been dubbed "Frankenstein guardrails" and it is a problem all over the United States, according to previous reporting. These “Frankensteined guardrails” go against manufacturers', and federal regulators’ warnings.

Both Eimers and 7 Investigates brought the issue of “Frankensteined" guardrail end terminals to ITD ahead of our original reporting from February; at that time, the department promised it would take action. According to Tomlinson, the department is living up to that promise.

"This is based on the original story," Tomlinson said. "We made a commitment that we wanted to make sure we were checking every single end terminal because we are serious about safety."

He said the department inspected all of Idaho’s 12,000 guardrail end terminals over the past six months. Inspections are done in person or on virtually.

"We found 87 of those that had mismatched parts or needed minor repairs," he said.

The department said I-15 has the highest concentration of guardrails that needed repairs.

7 Investigates followed ITD crews while they were making repairs on I-84 in Canyon County where Tomlinson said there were multiple "Frankensteined guardrails." Eimers had previously stated that area had one of the worst guardrails he had ever seen. It was replaced by ITD while our crews were there.

"That they even let you out on the roadside with their crews, I am pleased with," Eimers said. "I’d like a little timelier response but, candidly, that’s probably better than most states because a lot will not even speak on camera and that’s tragic."

Tomlinson is confident all guardrail end terminals were originally installed correctly. He said it is after they were hit and repaired that things went wrong. He said crews likely didn’t have the right parts at the time of the repairs.

Eimers blames it partly on lack of training.

"What they need to do is ensure they’re maintaining proper inventory," Eimers said, "training their staff on a regular basis that these have got to be installed as tested. And then if we’re making repairs, make sure that these repairs are being made in accordance with what the manufacturers say can be used. We cannot be mixing parts."

ITD stated it recently put guardrail maintenance and installation crews through training again, to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Eimers pointed out it is not all on the backs of workers repairing guardrails; he is also pressuring manufacturers to eliminate the possibility for mistakes.

"One of the things I’m really pushing with manufacturers is we have to have conspicuous on-product labeling so that this isn’t all just on ITD and it's not just on those doing repairs and installation," Eimers said.

ITD hopes to have all 87 end terminals fixed by winter. Tomlinson said the department is about a third of the way finished with all the maintenance and repairs.

Fixing that one guardrail in Caldwell cost the state about $3,100: $1,100 for parts and equipment and almost $2,000 for labor, according to Tomlinson.

While people have died in other states after hitting "Frankensteined guardrails," no one in Idaho has lost their lives to them.

People have been hurt after hitting end terminals on Idaho's roads. ITD stated that of the 575 people involved in crashes with end terminals over the past five years, 18 were seriously hurt, 55 had minor injuries and 88 may have been hurt.

However, none of those crashes involved a guardrail spearing anyone, like what happened to Eimers' daughter.

KTVB’s award winning investigative team reports on local, crime, and breaking news across Idaho.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.