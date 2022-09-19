Trial for former Caldwell officer underway in federal court in Boise

Joseph Hoadley is charged with four felony counts related to allegations that he violated a suspect's civil rights, falsified records and tampered with a witness.

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of Joseph Hoadley, a former high-ranking Caldwell Police officer, began Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Boise.

Following an investigation by the FBI, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Hoadley with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under color of law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

The charges are related to an incident dating back to 2016 in which Hoadley allegedly punched a man he had taken into custody. In a document filed in August, federal prosecutors say Hoadley bragged and laughed about the incident and showed a video to some fellow officers, some of whom reported it to Caldwell P.D. leaders and to the FBI. Prosecutors also allege that Hoadley wrote a false record about the incident.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty to the charges in August. If found guilty, he could face up to 70 years in federal prison and $1 million in fines.

Jury selection began Monday morning and continued into the afternoon before wrapping up shortly after 1 p.m.. Following a recess for lunch, the prosecution and Hoadley's defense will present opening statements before the prosecution begins presenting evidence and witness testimony.

Cameras are not permitted in federal court proceedings. KTVB reporters Morgan Romero and Alexandra Duggan are in the courtroom, covering the trial and providing updates via Twitter.

RECESS CALLED FOR TODAY. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

5:08 p.m.: Bendawald & Hoadley are friends, he confirms

5:08 p.m.: Cardwell confirms he also went to the FBI about Bendawald.

4:52 p.m.: Cardwell began recording phone calls with members of the CPD, even in violation of policy. Says ppl in CPD have come after him for coming forward.

4:48 p.m.: Cardwell felt he was a "little person compared to a giant". Because of his experience reporting violations in the past, he says he learned he could not to go to higher-ups for fear of retaliation.

Given that experience he says he was "scared to death" of turning in Hoadley - a high-ranking official - for the video he witnessed in 2016, and that's why it took him four years to bring this complaint to the FBI.



"I'm sorry it took so long to get here." — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

4:44 p.m.: Cardwell says he had been with CPD a long time and had reported a separate incident involving a different officer to the chief prior to Wyant, Chris Allgood (who is now a Caldwell City Councilman). Cardwell says nothing happened then.

4:40 p.m.: Peterson also questioning Cardwell. He first inquired about how the Street Crimes Unit played a large role in cleaning up the streets of Caldwell, reducing gang violence and making the streets safer. Peterson pointed out that this type of policing is more proactive than reactive.

This witness' testimony supports prosecution's claim that Hoadley showed other officers video of him punching arrestees in the head & then bragged about it. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

4:21 p.m.: Officer Josh Gregory accompanied him to file this complaint. When the prosecutor asked if Cardwell filed any complaints against officers other than Hoadley, Peterson objected.

4:21 p.m.: When Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Horwitz asked if this has been hard for him. "It's been super hard on my family and me," he responds, emotional. Cardwell says he told Captain Riley & Chief Wyant what he saw. He then filed a written formal complaint with the FBI in 2020.

"I was shocked and kind of embarrassed because we're officers of the law and to me, to have that on your phone, I didn't want to be any part of that," Cardwell said on the stand.



"The atmosphere around CPD is kind of like a high school, unfortunately," he said through tears. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

4:20 p.m.: Cardwell says at a conference Hoadley and other officers were watching a video of Hoadley punching a man who was detained and appeared to be handcuffed. The officers were laughing, so Cardwell asked to see the video.

4:01 p.m.: Says Hoadley was his supervisor in 2016.

3:58 p.m.: Joseph Cardwell, detective for Caldwell Police Department is on the stand.

3:57 p.m.: First witness is testifying.

3:55 p.m.: Peterson says there is no video and no proof that he did the things the government is alleging.

3:55 p.m.: The burden of proof lies on the government

In count 4 Hoadley is accused of tampering with documents in a federal investigation (his guns, laptop, phones).



Peterson says Hoadley was placed on admin leave but told not for disciplinary reasons. He reset his cellphone — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:50 p.m.: Peterson argues that Hoadley couldn’t have falsified the report of incident with BH because he did not use excessive force (count 2)

NEW: We obtained this letter of resignation from Bendawald much earlier this year. Been waiting for formal charges to be filed to name him, but because the US Atty’s office named him in this trial, I am publishing this: https://t.co/23OgtSAIJ8 pic.twitter.com/U1gQY1X63a — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:45 p.m.: Ryan Bendawald was also on the Street Crimes Unit. He resigned amid this investigation as well.

3:44 p.m.: Peterson says the Street Crimes Unit lived by a saying: “DFA” - “Don’t F**k Around” But they cleaned up the streets of Caldwell. That was their MO.

3:42 p.m.: Peterson: BH doesn’t go to CPD and claim he’s victim of excessive force except when trying to get out of trafficking charge

3:41 p.m.: Peterson says it’s plausible BH lied about being punched because he had marijuana in the house.

Hoadley feels BH tense up & move away. Takes BH down to the ground. You can see and hear BH say “you punched me” and Hoadley says “I didn’t punch you” and BH says “you punched me in the face”



Peterson asks jury to remember: Unless force is excessive, it is reasonable. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:38 p.m.: Hoadley has BH handcuffed & escorted him out. Then there’s an altercation outside.

While in handcuffs, alleged victim asks if he’s under arrest and demands to see proof of 911 call.



Here’s where things get murky: Hoadley didn’t check out a body cam that day. But we do have Walker’s cam. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:33 p.m.: Ultimately BH was arrested for trafficking marijuana.

3:32 p.m.: BH tells officers there’s no reason to search. But officers found 5.5 lb of marijuana downstairs in basement.

3:32 p.m.: Officer Walker tells the people living there that someone called 911 a few days prior as well.

3:30 p.m.: Peterson says it’s clear in the video that BH is not fully cooperative, questioning how police got in and why they’re there.

3:29 p.m.: The boy and woman say no one else is in the house. That wasn’t true. B.H. (alleged victim) is ordered to come up the stairs.

Peterson: You can hear comments on Amber Walker’s body camera from inside the house talking about a strong marijuana smell. Says and elderly woman- who looks frightened- and a young boy are inside — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:25 p.m.: Officer Amber Walker and then-Officer Hoadley walked inside the house.

3:24 p.m.: This 2017 incident at the center of the federal charges spurred from a 911 hang-up call.

3:22 p.m.: Chuck Peterson, Hoadley’s lawyer is up now.

3:22 p.m.: Govt says after he’s told about the charges against him, he is ordered to turn in work cell and laptop. But govt says evidence will show he wiped the electronics. Video of him allegedly hitting an arrestee from 2016 was on those devices- and will never be seen.

FBI reaches out to Caldwell Chief Frank Wyant and tells them the investigation is moving forward.



NEW: The government also just publicly named the other officer the FBI was looking into: Ryan Bendawald. This is Hoadley’s best friend, the government says. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:20 p.m.: Prosecutors say that Hoadley (JH) was showing other officers a video of him punching someone, so these officers kept it to themselves for four years until finally giving in and reporting it to FBI

3:19 p.m.: We will see videos, defendant’s reaction to investigation, documents, messages, etc….

3:19 p.m.: After four years, a detective with Caldwell PD said this incident ate at him… so he finally went to the FBI.

3:18 p.m.: Hoadley allegedly showed colleagues a video of him punching a man who was handcuffed in the head.

Govt: Officer Ibarra reported to higher ups that he saw Hoadley hit a man he was arresting.



Several days later, Ibarra “violated policies” and is given a choice to resign or be fired. He leaves the department. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:15 p.m.: Govt says Hoadley and another officer who was outside, Officer Ibarra, did not have body cams on. But another officer did. It was on during the aftermath of the alleged incident and you can see the alleged victim on the ground. We will see that video.

Prosecutors allege that Hoadley struck a man in the face and then asked his fellow officer, "Was your body camera on?" and he said "No" and Hoadley allegedly replied, "Good." — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) September 19, 2022

3:12 p.m.: Paraphrasing from govt’s opening statements: As an officer, Hoadley took an oath to protect and serve citizens of Caldwell. Instead, he assaulted one.

3:11 p.m.: OPENING STATEMENTS BEGINNING: this is an outline to explain what that party plans to show in trial. US Attorney for District of Idaho going first.

3:07 p.m.: Btw, the judge presiding over this case is from Wyoming. He was asked to come in as a visiting judge.

To recap: Hoadley is charged with four counts, including violating BH’s 4th Amendment right to be free from unreasonable force. He’s accused of doing so intentionally and knowingly. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

3:00 p.m.: We are back with a 14-person jury. Stay tuned for opening statements.

2:54 p.m.: COURT BACK IN SESSION; Jusdge is gathering jury. The opening statements will begin, starting with prosecution.

1:22 p.m.: Going to lunch. Will recovene at 2:50 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: Judge advises jury not to speak with anyone about this case, research or watch/read media about this case. That allows case to only be decided on lawful evidence presented in court. Mistrial could result if rules are broken.

To clarify: juries are selected in voir dire, where group of both judges AND attorneys determine potential juror’s competence/suitability for the case.



This process is CRITICAL — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

1:12 p.m.: Timeline for trial today: Jury receiving instructions, then recess, then opening statements, then presentation of evidence.

Jury is being sworn in, breaking for lunch. Opening statements to come. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) September 19, 2022

Jury is selected in USA vs. Joseph Hoadley — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

1:10 p.m.: Judge says he overestimated on the number of jurors he'd need and is thanking the ones he's dismissing for their time.

Judge is selecting jury...

12:20 p.m.: All jurors are asked about exposure to this story in the news media.

12:13 p.m.: Judge just dismissed one juror because she said she believed people were guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around.

Q: Who thinks once you're handcuffed you still pose a risk to law enforcement?



At least one juror so far says yes. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

This part of the trial is called voir dire - defined as a preliminary examination of a witness or a juror by a judge or counsel.



Some of the questions attorneys are asking: pic.twitter.com/HeKzxci9gp — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

A lot of people are slightly admitting they usually believe someone is guilty before they are proven to be innocent / guilty... oof? https://t.co/PY5jpTcfrH — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) September 19, 2022

11:37 p.m.: Because the alleged victim was trafficking in marijuana, attorney is asking jurors whether they think marijuana should be legalized in Idaho.

This case involves an alleged victim with a domestic violence offense. Asking whether ppl have a connection to that and if it would impede their ability to serve on jury? — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

11:33 a.m.: A potential juror just said she would probably believe a police officer over a testifying witness/civilian because "they're breaking the law," "because he's the law," "he picked someone up who was doing something illegal."

11:05 a.m.: A juror just said she had the defendant as a student and was a friend of her child.

Hi Boise!

We’ve started with jury selection in the case of USA v Joseph Hoadley, the ex Caldwell cop charged with four felony counts relating to an FBI investigation.

Lots of questions right now from the judge about Blue / Black Lives Matter & perception of police — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) September 19, 2022

Good morning.@dugganreports & I are in an overflow courtroom at the federal courthouse bc they're choosing from a pool of dozens of potential jurors in the federal trial against former Caldwell PD Lt. Joey Hoadley. — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 19, 2022

