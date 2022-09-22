Trial of Caldwell ex-officer Hoadley Day 4 live blog

Joseph Hoadley is charged in federal court with four felonies. The case could go to the jury by this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for the U.S. government have rested their case in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley. On Thursday, Hoadley's defense presents its case.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty in August to four felony counts outlined in a federal grand jury indictment: deprivation of rights under the color of the law, destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents. The charges are related to an incident in 2017 in which Hoadley is alleged to have stricken an arrestee in the head, then wiped from his electronic devices any evidence related to the investigation.

As the prosecution wrapped up on Wednesday, Hoadley's defense attorney, Chuck Peterson, asked the judge to acquit him on the grounds that the government had not presented sufficient evidence. The judge denied that motion, saying it is "up to the jury to decide."

KTVB investigative reporter Morgan Romero has been in U.S. District Court each day of the trial, which is now in its fourth day.

