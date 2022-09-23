Hoadley trial day 5 live blog: Closing arguments Friday

Joseph Hoadley is charged with four felony counts in U.S. District Court.

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley is concluding Friday in U.S. District Court in Boise, after four days of testimony from current and former Caldwell P.D. officers, the man Hoadley is accused of hitting and injuring during a 2017 arrest, and Hoadley himself.

Hoadley was a Caldwell Police officer for more than 20 years before he was terminated in May, after he was charged with two felonies amid an FBI investigation. A grand jury later indicted Hoadley on the four counts being considered in this trial: deprivation of rights under color of law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

The first two counts are related to an incident on March 30, 2017, when prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office allege Hoadley struck a man identified as "BH" in the head after he had handcuffed the man, who was suspected of marijuana possession. Hoadley testified Thursday that he did take him down using only the force necessary to prevent him from getting away, but did not strike him in the head. Federal prosecutors said Hoadley should have documented the incident in the Caldwell P.D.'s use-of-force database, but didn't. Hoadley said that at the time, he didn't believe the contact rose to the level of something that needed to be documented.

Hoadley is also accused of intimidating a witness and tampering with documents -- including wiping his electronic devices before turning them in -- in relation to an FBI investigation into misconduct by some officers within Caldwell P.D. Hoadley on Thursday testified that he didn't intend to threaten or harass the witness in question and that he reset an iPhone that he used for personal as well as work functions because it included personal information not related to work.

The 14-member jury returns to court at 9 a.m. to receive instructions from U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, who is visiting from Wyoming. After jury instructions and before deliberations begin, attorneys for the U.S. government and for Hoadley's defense will make closing arguments. If the jury does not reach a verdict Friday, jurors will return Saturday to continue deliberating.

Updates on Friday's courtroom developments will be posted here.

